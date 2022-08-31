Hedges, Fredrick

HEDGES, Jr., Benjamin



Fred Hedges, beloved husband of Virginia Hedges, went home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2022. He was surrounded by family members. Fred was born in Atlanta, GA on June 13, 1925, to B. F. Hedges, Sr. and Rebie Barker Hedges. Fred is survived by his wife of 73 years, Virginia Korb Hedges. Fred and Virginia were blessed with eight loving children. His oldest son, Don, predeceased him in 2012. He is survived by daughter-in-law, Linda, of Snellville, GA; sons, Bill and his wife, Becky, of Snellville, GA, Steve and his wife, Ginger, of Nashua, NH; and daughters, Mary and her husband, Kavin Smith, of Savannah, GA, Diane Draa of Auburn, GA, Laura and her husband, Tom Hipp, of Lilburn, GA, Nancy and her husband, Ted Regan, of Bozeman, MT, and Cathy and her husband, Oliver LeBlanc, of Flowery Branch, GA. He was also "grandpa" to 28 grandchildren and "GGPop" to 45 great-grandchildren. Fred served in the Army in Germany during WWII with the 20th Armored Division. Following the war, he had a successful 44-year career in the insurance business. He was a partner in Rives, Massey and Hedges and later a partner in Manry and Heston, an insurance agency that was founded in 1887. Fred is a graduate of Georgia State University and had been active with the University for over 60 years. He received the Alumni Distinguished Achievement Award from GSU in 2001, and was inducted into the Georgia State University Risk Management & Insurance Hall of Fame in 2016. Fred has been active in the Catholic Church and is a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. For over 60 years, he has been active in The St. Vincent de Paul Society, a world-wide non-profit working with the poor. He was most recently a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Winder, GA. He and Virginia were named Marriage Encounter Couple of the Year in 1989. In 2003, both Fred and Virginia received Papal Honors, being named Dame and Knight of St. Gregory the Great. This is the highest honor a lay Catholic can receive from the Church. After his retirement, Fred and Virginia built Carmel Retreat Center in Hoschton, GA, an ecumenical ministry, to provide a spiritual retreat for those looking for a closer relationship with God, which they owned and operated for 20 years. During this time, Fred also developed Rivers Edge Subdivision in Hoschton. A Vigil and Rosary will be held on August 31 from 6:30 to 7:45 PM at St. Matthews Catholic Church located at 25 Wilkins Road, Winder, GA. The Funeral Mass, celebrating Fred's life, will be held on September 1 at 11:30 AM at St. Matthews Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Fred's memory to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341.

