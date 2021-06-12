HECK, Robert



Robert "Bob" Edward Heck, age 95, of Sardis, OH, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at his home.



He was born October 9, 1925, in Wheeling, WV son of the late John and Ruth (Hess) Heck.



He served his country in the United States Navy during WWII and after his time in the military, Bob began his studies at the University of Georgia where he earned a degree in Education. Later Bob would continue his studies at Emory University and at Georgia State University where he received his MBA.



He began his career as a teacher at North Druid Hills High School and later spent twenty years of his career with the United States Comptroller of Currency. He retired as Vice President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.



Bob was an avid girls' softball fan and started the girls' softball program at Georgia State, where he would later coach after his retirement from the Federal Reserve Bank.



He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church of Atlanta, where he served in many capacities over the years.



He was an only child and was preceded in death by his parents Mr. John Heck and Mrs. Ruth Heck.



Friends will be received Friday, from 5-8 PM at Grisell Funeral Home, 37234 Mound Street, Sardis, OH where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11PM with Pastor Dennis Williams.



Interment will follow in Sardis Cemetery, Sardis OH.



Sympathy expressions at grisellfuneralhomes.com

