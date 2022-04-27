Hecht, Gloria

HECHT (KROLL), Gloria



Gloria Kroll Hecht was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 11, 1935 to Samuel and Marian Kroll, of blessed memory. She was the youngest of three sisters, all competitive athletes. At age fourteen, she met her husband-to-be, Howard, and they became friends and lovers to the end. Gloria obtained a degree in physical education and did teach in high school in Virginia during Howard's Army service. She remained a talented golf and tennis player and was committed to community service by organizing and starting the Ahavath Achim's participation in the Atlanta Food Bank, called "Operation Isaiah." She was also involved in other charitable fundraising activities. Gloria and Howard have three children: Cheryl Hecht Thurschwell (Lenny), Kenneth Hecht (Elaine), and James Hecht; daughter-in-law, Lisa; grandchildren: Josh Hecht (Deanne), Steven Hecht (Sarah), David Hecht (Davina), Michelle Munsell (Jason), Laura Colletta (Dave), Allison Thurschwell; and great-grandchildren: Ella, Teddy, Alex, and Olive. Even though Gloria was robbed of her full cognitive function much too early, she would light up with joy when the grandchildren and great-grandchildren would visit her. The family would like to thank caregivers, Sharon Stamps and Charity Raysor for their dedicated and compassionate care. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 27th at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Shiva will be observed at 6:30 PM on April 27th at Lenbrook Square, 3747 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. The funeral will be livestreamed. To view the Zoom link and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

