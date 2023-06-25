HEAZEL, Michael Francis



With heavy hearts we regret to announce that Michael Francis Heazel, a beloved husband, father, and entrepreneur, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 69. Born in Washington, D.C. on August 1, 1953, Mike was a magnetic figure who brought his fierce intellect and compassionate nature into every endeavor. He is survived by his devoted wife, Joan; his two sons, Ryan and Jackson; and his older brother, Bob.



Mike's technical skill and hunger for innovation defined his adult life, placing him at the heart of an industry that would change the world. After graduating from The Westminster Schools in 1971, he went on to attend the University of Georgia, where he received his BA in Computer Science in 1975 and would later receive an MBA. His passion for technology launched him into a varied and fruitful career in the booming field of software development that ultimately led him to a position working with Management Science America. After dedicating many years to MSA, Mike took a bold leap of faith and founded his own company, The Software Factory, in 1983. His impeccable business acumen and inspired leadership helped his company expand and his employees achieve lasting prosperity. He retired in 1995 to spend more time focused on philanthropy, leisure, and family. For all his professional achievements, Mike was first and foremost a man who found his greatest happiness sharing a moment with loved ones, cooking a delicious meal, or engaging in a lively conversation. He was renowned for his generous spirit and his ability to make anyone feel valued, qualities that won him many friends over the years. Mike's passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him, but his legacy—marked by achievement, generosity, and community—will forever endure. His memories will continue to bring smiles, his lessons will continue to inspire, and his love will continue to bind those he left behind.



A Memorial Service will be held at the Kellett Chapel of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, at 4:00 PM, on Wednesday, June 28. In lieu of flowers, the family would request that you make a donation to Folds of Honor in Mike's name.





