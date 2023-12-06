HEATH, Claire Miche



Claire Miche Heath, 91, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on November 30, 2023. She was born on October 24, 1932, in Greenville, Michigan, to the late Elmer Miche and Florence Fairchild. Claire had a passionate love of learning and an independent spirit. She was a very generous patron of several Atlanta charities. Claire's career as a librarian took her to many locations, including Michigan, Honolulu, Hawaii, Parma, Ohio, and Atlanta, Georgia. She served the Atlanta-Fulton County Public Library System for nearly 30 years, holding positions such as Head Librarian at the Greenbriar and Adams Park branches as well as Assistant Librarian in the Children's Department at the Central Library. Outside of her professional life, Claire had many hobbies. She was a master seamstress, sewing her own clothes and creating decorative items for her house. She also enjoyed collecting and framing pictures for display in her home and as gifts for friends and family. Claire was a voracious reader and took pleasure in attending the Storytelling Festival in Jonesboro for many years. Claire was preceded in death by her oldest brother, Jerry Miche; and her middle brother, Tom Miche. She is survived by her only son, Douglas Heath. A viewing will be held at Marietta Funeral Home in Marietta, Georgia, on December 9, 2023 from 1 PM to 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Michigan School of Information, Claire's alma mater.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com