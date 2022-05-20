HEARN, Nancy



Nancy Alexander Hearn, 86, of Sandy Springs, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022.



She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Betsy Hearn, grandchildren Katherine and Jack Hearn; daughter, Rosie Hearn, grandchildren Helen and Alexander Kostandarithes, and former son-in-law Danton Kostandarithes; her brothers Edward (Kathy) Alexander and Rod Alexander; her sisters Doris Shirley and Wilma Landress; and many loved cousins, nieces, nephews and neighbors.



She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Harry J. Hearn, Jr.; by her parents Charles and Agnes Alexander; by her brothers Gene Alexander, Doug Alexander and Dewey Alexander; and by her sister Beatrice Moore.



The family extends a special thanks to Vitas Hospice for her terminal care, especially Chaplain Edward Karanja, who baptized her in the final weeks of her life.



Nancy, a devoted wife, mother and Nana/Grandma, was born in Easley SC and spent most of her youth in Seneca, SC, before moving to Atlanta in 1959. It was in Seneca where she began her career with Southern Bell (later ATT) as an operator, and ultimately retired with 30+ years of service. She was a vocal fan of Georgia Tech, Clemson and the Atlanta Braves, enjoyed gardening and crossword puzzles for many years as well as family day trips throughout Georgia, including numerous trips in the last few years to enjoy the beauty of Oakland Cemetery.



To those who knew her, she was a kind and thoughtful person with an unlimited amount of unconditional love and patience, and she will be missed.



Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 6 PM to 8 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel in Sandy Springs, GA. The service is scheduled for 1 PM on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Oconee Memorial Cemetery (Mausoleum Chapel) in Seneca, SC.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you make a donation to the charity of your choice in remembrance of Nancy.



