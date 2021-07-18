Hearn, Mary Alice

HEARN (PEAK), Mary Alice



Mary Alice Hearn (nee Peak) passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at her daughter's home in Burlington, NJ on June 27, 2021.



Mary Alice was born to Charles Ray and Josephine Pearl Peak (nee Clendening) on January 31, 1928. She spent her early life in Indianapolis, IN where she attended and graduated from St. Agnes Catholic School.



Mary Alice married Paul Gregory Hearn on November 27, 1947 and relocated to Decatur, GA in 1954.



Mary Alice was devoted to her Catholic faith and was a member of numerous Catholic parishes. In 1954 she became a member of St Thomas More Catholic Church in Decatur, GA and was a member of the church choir. She then transferred to St.'s Peter and Paul Catholic Church where she was the Choir Director for many years. After she raised her family, she attended The Basilica of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Atlanta, GA. Not only was she a member of the choir, she also became employed as the receptionist for the church and stayed there for 20 years until her retirement. Everyone who know Mary Alice could always count on her. When there was a function in the church basement she would go above and beyond to make sure everything was done to perfection. She was humorously bestowed the title of "Mother Superior" as she portrayed a sense of pride and professionalism.



The only real hobby Mary Alice had was singing. She utilized her beautiful soprano voice to express her love of music. In doing so, she became a member of the Decatur Civic Chorus in 1964. She toured with the chorus to a multitude of different ventures. She even had the wonderful opportunity to travel abroad to Europe in 1968 with the chorus to attend the Eisteddfod – International Music Festival in Whales. The largest music festival in the world.



Predeceased by her parents, Charles Ray Peak and Josephine Pearl Peak (nee Clendening); and her husband, Paul G. Hearn. She is survived by her children, Cecilia Cope (Tom), Patricia Servis, and Paul G. Hearn, Jr; her brother, John A. Peak; her grandchildren, Ann Anderson, Louis T. Cope, III, Jennifer Reedell, and Alfred J. Erzak, III; her seven great-grandchildren; her four great-great-grandchildren; and her nephew, John C. Peak.



Cremation services will be private.



Funeral Services will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.



www.saulfuneralhomes.com.

