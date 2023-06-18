Hearn, Lamont

HEARN, Jr., Lamont



Lamont Andrew "Drew" Hearn Jr. died at Life Care Center on Hilton Head Island, on June 2, 2023. He was 89 years old.



Drew was born on September 17, 1933, in Charlotte, NC, to Lamont and Madeline Hearn. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1957, with a degree in Electrical Engineering and began a long career in technical sales. He moved to many parts of the country until he resettled in Charlotte, in 1960. Soon after, he started his own company, Compu-Trol, and began developing computer hardware and software for the textile industry. He sold the company in 1984, and moved to Hilton Head Island. Here he worked part-time with Frazer Construction on Hilton Head Island until he fully retired, in 2018.



Drew was passionate about many things including the Soap Box Derby, Georgia Tech, and boating. He was involved with the Soap Box Derby in Charlotte, North Carolina from the time he won the race in 1947, at age 13, until 1976. Georgia Tech was a life-long passion of his, where he stayed involved in many different areas from the time he graduated in 1957 until his passing. Finally, he was an avid boater his entire life, and enjoyed taking people out on the Ramblin' Reck whenever he could.



Drew is survived by his five children: Cindy Robbins (Rick), Cheri Gosk (Rick), Andy Hearn (Jean), Kristi Scott (Robert Klippel), and Kati Henley (Chris); his niece, Lauren Stikeleather (Neil); and nephew, Russell Curtis (Kelly); and long-time friend, Diane White. He has 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lamont and Madeline; and his sister, Carol.



A Funeral Mass will be held on September 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church on Hilton Head Island, at 11 AM. This would have been the weekend of his 90th birthday. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the Georgia Tech Catholic Center in Atlanta, or St. Vincent DePaul at Holy Family Catholic Church on Hilton Head Island.



