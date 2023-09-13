Heard, Willie

HEARD, Jr., Willie



July 8, 1961 - September 7, 2023



Rev. Willie Heard, Jr., passed on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, 11:00 AM at Saint Paul AME, 1540 Pryor Rd., Atlanta, GA 30315. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, also at Gregory B. Levett South Dekalb Chapel 12-8 PM. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.



