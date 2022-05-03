HEARD, James Robert



James Robert (Jim) Heard died on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his home in Stockbridge after a battle with gastro-esophageal cancer. He was born on September 16, 1954, in Rock Springs, TX. Jim was an independent spirit, who left high school in Nashville, TN, just before graduation to join the U. S. Air Force where he took basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, completed his GED, and later finished his service at Warren AFB in Cheyenne, WY. After returning home, he worked in security and once survived a gunshot wound in the neck from an intruder. He later served as the one-man police force in Pine Lake, GA.



Jim was an avid reader with a quick mind and many interests. Without any formal training, he became interested in the personal computer industry, and served in software support. He was known to family members as the go-to computer guru, and he could figure out almost any problem. Always helpful, he was appreciated by his family for help in anything from moving furniture to handling all sorts of household problems. He loved animals and never met a stray he didn't want to bring home.



He was married to his wife Sherry M. (Keith) Heard on June 30, 2001 in Clayton County. Together, they loved family so much that they attended the baptism of their young nephew & niece in Madison, FL the day after their wedding.



Jim never met a stranger, and most recently became well known to fellow workers in the Atlanta film industry as "Beard", where his booming voice, friendly smile and willing spirit will be widely missed.



He is survived by his wife Sherry, his parents, Phil and Dorothy Heard of Hiawassee, a brother, Tom Heard and wife Dianna of Port St. Lucie, FL, a sister, Helen Heard Arnold and husband Jeffrey of Jonesboro, GA, 3 nephews and 2 nieces, his father-in-law Randy Keith, sisters-in-law Shannon D. Keith and wife Gretchen Chateau, and Stephanie Hart and husband Donald, brothers-in-law Tim Keith, and Jason Hook and wife Mariann.



A celebration of life will be held on May 21st from 2-5pm, at the I-58 Mission in Senoia, where they formerly lived and attended services.



In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to your local food pantry or animal rescue. Jim's favorites were:



The I-58 Mission, Inc. P.O. Box 155 Senoia, GA 30276



https://thei58mission.org



Henry County Animal Initiative (HCAI)



PO Box 3535



McDonough GA 30253



https://www.facebook.com/groups/1967222096918291/

