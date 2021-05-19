ajc logo
Heard, Imogene

HEARD, Imogene

Imogene Princella Woods Heard transitioned on Friday, May 14, 2021, at home in Mableton, Georgia. She was affectionately called "Penny" and was the wife of the late Otis Heard. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Atlanta, GA 30310. Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home, Gainesville, GA.

