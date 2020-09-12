X

Heard, Edward

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HEARD, Edward Lewis Edward Lewis Heard passed away at his home on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was a mechanic by trade and worked for Ford Motor Company from 1968 until retirement in 2006. He was preceded by his wife, Elizabeth C. Heard and eldest son, Charles Heard. He is survived by sons, Richard Heard, Fletcher Heard (Monica) and daughter, Charice Heywood (Robert); brother, LC Heard (Janice), sister, Charlotte Heard, sister-in-law, Phyllis C. Smith and brother-in-law, Charles Colclough. He will be missed by his 5 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Griner Funeral Home, 770-460-5566. Graveside services will follow at Fayetteville City Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Griner Funeral Home

186 Highway 279

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.