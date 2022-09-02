HEARD, Dwayne E.



Dwayne E. Heard, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, August 28, with his wife, Jan Prisby Bryson, by his side.



Born in Chicago, Illinois, Dwayne grew up in a loving household with his sister, Irene. In high school, Dwayne was a champion swimmer and played football at South Shore High School. In 1970, Dwayne integrated North Avenue Beach in Chicago, becoming the first African American Lifeguard to work there. Over the following summers, Dwayne went on to supervise Lifeguards, becoming known as the Captain of Lifeguards for the Chicago Park District.



Because of his swimming prowess, Dwayne was awarded a scholarship to attend Morehouse College. To say that Dwayne loved Morehouse College would be an understatement. A Morehouse Man through and through, Dwayne was a member of the College's swim team, Tiger Sharks. While there Dwayne earned a reputation as a guy who loved a good party! His roommate and good friend, Calvin Vismale, suggested that they take a course given by a new young professor, Bill Swift, entitled 'Starting New Ventures;' it was this course that led Dwayne down the road of entrepreneurship that shaped the course of his entire professional life.



After Morehouse, Dwayne pursued an opportunity with Church's Chicken in Chicago, starting one store on the westside of Chicago, and even often spending the night in the store. He became the district manager for Church's and then moved to Kentucky Fried Chicken in Philadelphia. Dwayne returned to Chicago to open up a video store, West Coast Video. Constantly looking at opportunities both for himself and his friends, Dwayne then joined Checkers in Chicago which led to him moving to Atlanta to open a Checkers on Old National Highway. The best thing that happened to Dwayne when he opened that store was the day that Jan Prisby Bryson came in to solicit a contribution for one of her many good causes. It was at that moment that Dwayne met Jan, who turned out to be the love of his life.



Dwayne went on to become President & CEO of the newly formed Atlanta Franchise Development Corporation (AFDC), successfully raising the capital necessary to acquire, own and operate 100 Church's Chicken Restaurants in five states. At the date of the transaction closing, it was the largest single acquisition for an African American start-up company in the history of the franchise food restaurant industry. The deal included a development agreement to build an additional 100 stores.



At the same time, when Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport rebid its food and beverage and retail concessions, Dwayne and his partners also opened shops on several concourses, including the new International Terminal in a joint venture with Host Marriott Concessions.



At the time of his passing, Dwayne was the President and Co-Owner of Master Concession ATL-AIR. He was the Operating Partner in retail and food and beverage concessions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dulles International and Reagan International Airports. He was a longstanding and proud member of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc.



Everyone who loves him knows that Dwayne was so much more than his professional career. Dwayne Heard loved life, family came first, and he had a never ending quest for fairness and justice. His personality could fill a room, his heart as big as the proverbial all outdoors and his enthusiasm was absolutely contagious. He was a fiercely loyal friend and a protector of his extended family. With all of that, he was meticulously organized and took great care and pride in both the tangible and intangible possessions he gathered over a lifetime. Most importantly, Dwayne's deep and abiding belief in God gave him strength and courage all his life. He often said that "God has been blessing me for a long, long time!"



The essence of Dwayne Heard is that, as a gentle giant, he closed every email with these messages: "Prepratunity: When Preparation & Prayer, meet Opportunity!" and this quote by Nelson Mandela: "Education is the most powerful weapon humanity can use to change the world!" A lesson for us all.



Dwayne is survived by his wife, Jan Prisby Bryson; children, Jordan and Sydney Heard, of Dwayne's first wife, Sherry Nash Heard; Taylor and Trenton (Jasmine) Heard, of Roberta Steele; and stepson, Byron Bryson; by his grandchildren, Caden Gallion and Imani Makeda Black; his nephew, Anthony 'Tony' Heard; his sister-in-law, Tracie Prisby; his niece, India Prisby Mitchell (Ronald); and his great-nephews, Dale Kennedy and King Mitchell. Special people in Dwayne's life also include Karyn Harrison and Khadija Richardson. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Augusta and Edward Heard; and his sister, Irene Heard.



Family viewing and visitation will take place Friday, September 2, 10:00 AM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St., Atlanta. Rev. Raphael Warnock, Pastor Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM at the same location. Ebenezer Baptist Church will require COVID vaccination cards and masks are required.



The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Dwayne E. Heard Memorial Scholarship Fund at Morehouse College.



Contributions can be made either by going to www.giving.morehouse.edu and indicating the Dwayne E. Heard Memorial Scholarship on the giving page or by sending a check to Morehouse College, Office of Institutional Advancement, Gloster Hall, 830 Westview Dr., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314-3773.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW., Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



