Heard, Corene

Obituaries | 5 hours ago

HEARD, Corene Evelyn

Corene Evelyn Heard, 94, of Hampton, Georgia, passed away on November 19, 2020. Corene's professional career included many years with Rich's downtown Atlanta store as a personal secretary to the general manager until her retirement. Corene was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Porter Parks, Sr., and Ila Orr Parks; her husband of 65 years, Louie Royston Heard; and her son, Kenneth Lee Heard. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Young of Carrollton, Georgia, and son, Gregory Heard of Hampton; 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, two great, great grandchildren; sisters, Genevieve Fletcher, Gertie Bell, Sally Thomas, and Betty Ewer; and brothers, Virgil and John Parks. A funeral graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta with Dr. David Chancey officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside service.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville

