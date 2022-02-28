HEARD, Alnetha
Funeral services for Mrs. Alnetha Heard, of Atlanta, will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Cascade Chapel. Public viewing will be held today from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW Atlanta,
404-349-3000. www.mbfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
