HEALEY, Susan



Susan Healey, age 67, of Snellville, Georgia, died peacefully on May 3, 2022 at her home following a short illness. Born in Queens, New York on January 18, 1955, Susan was the daughter of the late Paul and Jennie Scagnelli and for over 45 years the wife of John Healey.



Susan Healey was graduate of SUNY Oneonta (1976) and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Science Education, followed by a Master's Degree in Education at Kennesaw State University.



A dedicated, award-winning teacher of 38 years, 28 of which were spent at South Gwinnett High School, Susan often said she never felt as alive as when she taught Ninth Grade and AP Biology. She was also the respected Co-Chair of the Science Department. At home she was an avid reader and member of a Book Club for many years. For Susan, beach vacations with her family and trips to Disney World were her favorite getaways.



She is survived by her husband, John Healey; her sister, Carol and brother-in-law, David Edmonds; her daughter, Lisa Healey and husband Keith Johnson; her son, John Healey and wife Ellie Younger; her grandchildren, Emma, Tommy and Alistair and a fourth grandchild on the way; and her nephews David and Anthony.



Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute in her honor.



A memorial will be planned sometime this summer so that all immediate family can attend.



Beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother and devoted sister, Susan has left a legacy of love and will be forever missed.



