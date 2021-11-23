HEAD, William L.



William Logan Head was born September 8, 1965, in Atlanta, Georgia. He left his earthly home on Sunday, November 14, 2021. He was the younger brother of three sisters.



He attended Atlanta Public Schools, graduating from Benjamin E. Mays High School in 1983, and a few years of college.



William joined Paradise Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. He was chair of the September birthday club and had been a member of the ushers' and music ministries. Outside of his family and church, his other joys life were listening to old school R&B music and collecting Hot Wheel cars.



William was a caring and giving person, and his most generous gift was deciding to become an organ donor.



He was most recently employed at Millhouse Security.



His parents, Mr. Willie Louis Head Jr. and Mrs. Corinne S. Head, and his longtime girlfriend, Ms. Brenda Walker, preceded him in death.



He is survived by his sisters Dr. Beverly V. Head, Ms. Malrey F. Head, and Mrs. Stacy Head Turner (Lawrence); nephews Mr. Justin Turner (Erica) and Mr. David Turner; great-nephews Aizen, Kijin, and Soren Turner; and the family of Ms. Brenda Walker: daughters Ms. Laquita Reese and Mrs. Lamekia Walker (Joseph Hughley), son Mr. Maurice Reese, granddaughter Ms. April Reese, and great-granddaughter Skylar Brown, and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.



