Stuart J. Head, age 64 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021. Stuart was the owner/operator of Howards Full Service in Doraville for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gwendolyn Stewart Head. Stuart is survived by his wife of 32 years, Angela Head of Loganville; children, Bret Phillips of Atlanta; Lindsey Phillips of Loganville; father, James Head of Loganville; sisters, Debbie Taylor of Loganville, Susan Thomas of Loganville; grandchildren, Maverick Nicolai, Shelton Nicolai, Oscar Phillips; nieces and nephews, Tyler Sims, Bree Owens, Max Thomas, Jake Sims, Declan Owens. Inurnment Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville with Rev. Adam Blatt officiating. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at

