Head, Clara

HEAD, Marilyn Clark Memorial service for Marilyn Clark Head, 74, of Pensacola, Florida will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 AM at Allen and Allen Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Leigh Ann Raynor will officiate Mrs. Head passed away September 5, 2020 at Southern Pines in Thomasville, GA. She was the daughter to the late Lowell Clark and Clara Morom Clark. She is survived by her husband Danny Head of Pensacola, FL; step daughter, Amanda Rubel (Mike) of Seattle, WA; step son, Patrick Rubel of Key West, FL; brother, Cary Clark of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Marin Rubel and Perry Ann Rubel; Nieces, Kelly Webster (David), Heather Gortty (Kyle) and Jennifer Miller; she also had six great-nieces and nephews that she loved very much. She spent her working career in nursing at Piedmont Hospital, serving as vice president of Patient Advocacy. She was a member of Perdido Bay United Methodist Church in Pensacola. Aside from her dedication to the medical field, she enjoyed working in her flowers and she always had a pet she was devoted to. Memorial contributions may be made to the Perdido United Methodist Church Building Fund, 13660 Innerarity Point Rd., Pensacola, FL 32507 or charity of your choice. Family and Friends are invited to visit her online tribute page at www.allenfh.com.

