HEAD, Anthony James



Anthony James Head, 57, passed on February 21, 2021. Funeral service for Anthony James Head will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Meadows Mortuary, Inc. Viewing will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM in the Meadows Mortuary, Inc. Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.