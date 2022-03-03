HEAD, Annie



Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Annie Lee Head, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 12:00 Noon; Philadelphia Independent COGIC, 3305 Old Jonesboro Rd., Fairburn, GA 30213. Pastor E. W. Hill, Officiating. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be Friday, March 4, 2022 from 2-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404) 758-1731.



