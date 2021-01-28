HAYWOOD, Wallace Henry



Wallace Henry Haywood, 95 years old of Marietta died January 27, 2021 after a period of declining health.



He was born August 23, 1925, the oldest of four children to Eva and Henry Haywood of Columbus, GA. Wallace was a part of "the greatest generation" having enlisted in the Army at the age of 18. He worked in the Army 741st Railway Operating Battalion, moving soldiers and equipment through France, Belgium and into Germany in the months following the D-Day invasion to liberate Europe. For his service, he was awarded The European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.



After an honorable discharge and returning home he continued working on the railroad, namely, the Southern and the Atlantic Coast Line which became the CSX Railroad. Wallace started as a Fireman, then promoted to Engineer running freight trains – you don't drive a train he often said. He finished his career as the Assistant Superintendent of the Atlanta Division of the CSX RR. He also worked with the Federal Railroad Administration as a consultant during this time.



Upon retirement from the CSX Railroad, he then worked with the State of Georgia on the New Georgia Railroad. Wallace and his crew spent countless hours rebuilding the 2 steam engines - #750 and #290 that pulled the trains of the New Georgia Railroad throughout the state of Georgia, bringing enjoyment to numerous railroad enthusiasts, young and old. Wallace also had the opportunity to run the steam engines during the filming of two movies—Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Café and Biloxi Blues.



Wallace and his wife, Becky were members of Eastside Baptist Church, Marietta, where they were faithful members of their Sunday School class and long-time volunteers with the MUST Ministries food program.



Wallace was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca (Becky) Dowdle Haywood, his parents and sisters, Martha Jane Jones and Anna Wright. His brother, Gene Haywood survives him.



Wallace is also survived by his three daughters, Beverly (Bill), Patty (Don) and Lynne (Pete). He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Lauren (Chap), Andrew (Kati), Michael (Morgan), Jacob, and Connor, in addition to 5 great-grandchildren and 4 nieces.



The family is grateful to the staff of Heritage of Sandy Plains for their exemplary care of Wallace during his last several years and Tranquility Hospice of Kennesaw Mountain for their care during the last few days of his life.



Due to Covid restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs Friday, January 29, 2021, 10:30 AM with the Reverend Caleb Clarke officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donation to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) in memory of Wallace Haywood.



Wallace now has green signals lined up for a run all the way "Home".





