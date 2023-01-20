HAYWOOD, Mary Lynn



Mary Haywood passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on January 14, 2023. Mary kept her witty personality until the end and will be remembered by those who knew her as an extraordinarily kind and caring person.



She was born in Chicago to Marie and Anthony Cook. Mary attended St. Michael's High School in Chicago, Illinois. Following high school, she married the love of her life, Jerry, started a family, and supported him over his long and successful career in business. In the early 1970s, she and Jerry moved their three daughters to Atlanta and eventually settled in Dunwoody, GA.



Due to their love of warm weather, Mary and Jerry ultimately moved to the Hammock Dunes community in Palm Coast, Florida. During her final years, she enjoyed playing golf, socializing with friends, and hosting her family, which meant everything to her. In addition, she was an avid reader, enjoyed bird-watching, and loved animals.



Mary was predeceased by her parents, Marie and Anthony; her husband, Gerald (Jerry) Haywood; and her granddaughter, Jacqueline Kulzer. She is survived by her daughters, Cathleen Kulzer, Patricia Lamb, and Pamela Norton; grandchildren, Matthew Bailey and wife Maggie, Alexandra Hersko and husband Josh, and Michael Hovanetz; great-grandchildren, Carter and Madison Bailey; siblings Paula Cook Dale, Rita Cook, Philip Cook, and Tony Cook; and several nieces and nephews.



There will be a mass at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd. NE Atlanta at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 23.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or the Mayo Clinic to support Alzheimer's Disease Research.



