HAYWOOD, Gene



Gene Thomas Haywood died peacefully at his home at Canterbury Court on February 27, 2022, after a brief illness. Born July 14, 1928 in Muscogee County, Gene was a fifth-generation Georgian who spent most of his life in Atlanta where he raised his family and enjoyed a long career in the insurance industry.



Gene came to Atlanta to study at what is now Georgia State University, graduating with a degree in commerce. In 1951 he began service with the U.S. Air Force in a signal intelligence collection unit based at RAF Chicksands in Bedfordshire, England, which afforded him early opportunities to travel to Paris, Rome, and Edinburgh. Returning to Atlanta, Gene began a career in the insurance industry where he made many lifelong friends and touched countless individuals, ultimately retiring as General Agent of MassMutual in Atlanta.



In 1957, Gene married Betty Jo McDonald. They were happily married until her death in 2012. They were longtime members of St. James United Methodist Church in Brookhaven. They enjoyed traveling the world together and took great pleasure spending time with family at their homes in Atlanta and Sky Valley, Georgia, where Gene invested countless hours in his gardens.



Gene was a member of the Capital City Club and the Kiwanis Club of Atlanta. A tireless volunteer at his church and in his community, Gene retired early from his business career to volunteer full-time with the Atlanta Olympics, where he led the volunteer security service at Centennial Olympic Stadium.



A lover of classical music, Gene was a longtime supporter of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. In 1999, he founded what became the Rabun County Music Festival Association, which brought the world's top classical music professionals to the area to support Rabun County students furthering their education in visual or performing arts.



Gene was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jo, and his three siblings. He is survived by his two daughters, Laura Gurley (Will), and Nancy Sherman, along with five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Private interment will be held at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra or to the charity of your choice.



