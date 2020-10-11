Haywood, Charles

HAYWOOD, Sr., Charles Edward "Bo" Charles Edward "Bo" Haywood, Sr. went to be with the Lord on October 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Jackson, Mississippi on September 21, 1941, Bo was the youngest of Frances and William Haywood's five children. Bo graduated from Ole Miss with a math degree and treasured memories of his Sigma Chi brotherhood. He married his college sweetheart Diane Deuschle. Bo proudly served in the US Army including a special detail as honor guard at Spandau Prison in West Berlin guarding Nazi war criminals. He served in Vietnam as an embedded infantry advisor inside a Vietnamese battalion and at the Defense Language Inst. in Monterey, CA. Captain Haywood earned the Bronze Star Medal and Combat Infantryman Badge. Bo worked for his brother Robert at Southeastern Metal Products. He earned a Master of Accounting Degree from Georgia State University. In 1979, Bo founded Industrial Sales Company representing Morris Coupling Co. and Monitor Technologies for decades. Bo was impeccably honest particularly in business. Bo led by example with a true servant's heart. As Deacon and Deacon Emeritus at Indian Creek Baptist and Johns Creek Baptist, his devotion to the church and its ministry was exemplary. Throughout his battle with Parkinson's Disease, Bo remained kind, humble and thankful. Bo is survived by sweetheart of 57 years Diane Deuschle Haywood; children: Charles Edward "Ed" Haywood, Jr. (Kelly), Amy Diane Haywood Hughes (Lee), and Heather Ann Haywood French (Lee); siblings: William Haywood, Helen Hahn (Fred) and Frances Ramsey; & grandchildren: Jennings, William and Harrison Hughes, Victoria Changas (Angelo), Megan Holcombe (Drew), Emilee French, Robert and Carson Haywood. A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, October 11 at 2 pm at Johns Creek Baptist Church broadcast live on JCBC.org. and private burial at Georgia National Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899



