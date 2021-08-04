HAYNIE, Anita



Mrs. Anita "Victory" Haynie, age 75, of Jonesboro, passed away August 2, 2021. Mrs. Anita Victory Haynie's middle name was given to her by President Harry S. Truman after naming her the "Victory Baby" of World War II. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Allan Haynie; sister, Carol Kinard of Locust Grove; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, August 5, 2021 in the Chapel of Ford-Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. The family will receive friends from 11 AM – 1 PM before the service at the funeral home. Flowers accepted or a donation may be me made in memory of Anita Victory Haynie to a charity of your choice. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

