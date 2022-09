HAYNES, Sherrill



September 19, 2022



Sherrill Ann Haynes, 79, of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully on September 19, 2022. Originally from Des Plaines, IL and Crystal Lake, IL. A graduate of Maine West HS and Ravenswood School of Nursing. Preceded in death by her son, Daniel Haynes; parents, Irving and Dorothy Erickson; brother, Ronald Erickson and sister, Donna Ostergaard. Survived by husband Lawrence Haynes and sons Douglas and Ronald Haynes. Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation. www.alz.org or alzfdn.org