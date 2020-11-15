HAYNES, Richard Cannon



On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Richard Cannon Haynes, age 75, of Stone Mountain, had his homecoming in heaven with Jesus due to the coronavirus. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A native of Atlanta, Mr. Haynes was retired as an insurance broker. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era and attended West Georgia College. He was a volunteer with the Special Needs Ministry, "Little Light of Mine Choir", at Briarlake Baptist Church in Decatur where he had been a member for the past 40 years. He was a member of the Avondale Estates American Legion Post #66. Preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Lena and E.M. Brown of Stone Mountain, Richard is survived by his wife, Marilyn Hubach Haynes of Stone Mountain; son, Brian Haynes; brother, Philip Haynes (Glenda) of Lilburn; sister, Terri McCall of Buford; niece, Alicia (Danny) and children of Carrollton; nephew, Brandon McCall of Buford; many members of his wife's family who loved him dearly. Our hope lies in Jesus Christ to be together again in heaven. If you have not given your life to Christ, please seek to know Him as your Savior. Life on the earth is a vapor compared to eternity in heaven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Developmental Disabilities Ministries, Stokes and/or Briarlake Home, 6320 Amherst Court, #100, Norcross, GA 30092 or to the Little Light of Mine Choir, c/o Briarlake Baptist Church, 3715 Lavista Road, Decatur, GA 30033. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.



