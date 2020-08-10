X

Haynes, David

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HAYNES, David Graveside Services for Mr. David Haynes of SW Atlanta will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 11 AM, at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone, Atlanta, GA 30314. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Sherdrica Haynes, a son, Dematrius Haynes, a sister, Valerie Church (Terry), a brother, Gregory Pate, a niece, K. Irvin, nephews David Church and Rasha Pate, grandchildren and a host of family members and friends.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.