HAYNES, David Graveside Services for Mr. David Haynes of SW Atlanta will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 11 AM, at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone, Atlanta, GA 30314. He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Sherdrica Haynes, a son, Dematrius Haynes, a sister, Valerie Church (Terry), a brother, Gregory Pate, a niece, K. Irvin, nephews David Church and Rasha Pate, grandchildren and a host of family members and friends.

