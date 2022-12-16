SIMS, Annette Haynes
Annette Haynes Sims, 71, of Atlanta passed December 10, 2022. Memorial Services will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 11 AM at Word of Faith Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy., Austell. Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M. L. King Jr. Dr., (404) 691-4685. www.thorntonmortuary.com.
Funeral Home Information
Herschel Thornton Mortuary
3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA
30311
https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
