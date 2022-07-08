ajc logo
HAYNES, Amos Kempton

Atlanta native Rev. Amos Kempton Haynes, Jr. ("Kempton") passed away June 28, 2022 in his home. A reception in his honor will take place at KingsBridge Retirement Community on July 17th at 1:30 PM.

Kempton was born in 1936 to Amos Kempton Haynes, Sr. and Helen de Rochemont Stanwood Haynes. He was a graduate of Henry Grady High School in Atlanta and was an alumnus of both Emory College and the Boston University School of Theology.

Kempton was ordained a United Methodist minister in 1963 and served parishes in the North Georgia Conference. In recent years he served as a counselor and as a consultant in Clinical Pastoral Education.

Kempton is survived by his sons and their spouses, Keven and Sara Haynes of Atlanta, and Nathaniel and Jessica Haynes of Waxhaw, NC; and three grandchildren, Molly, Peter and Benjamin Haynes.

