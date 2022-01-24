Haygood, Gail

Hamburger icon
1 hour ago

Gail B. Haygood, 83 of Norcross, died January 19, 2022. Mrs. Haygood loved children and provided daycare in her home for many years. She had two great interests in life outside of her family and the children. She was an avid fan of Engelbert Humperdinck and traveled extensively to see his shows for over 45 years. She also took great pleasure in watching her Atlanta Braves. You can imagine her joy when they won the World Series this past October. Gail was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Larry Haygood and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Meredith and John Hydrick; grandchildren, Jackson and Caroline Hydrick; brother and sister-in-law, Phillip and Fanny Younger; and sister, Diane Forrester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lifeline Animal Project, 3180 Presidential Dr., Atlanta, GA 30340. A memorial service will take place at a later date.




