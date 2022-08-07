HAYES, Valentine Orr



Valentine Orr Hayes, age 76, passed away August 2, 2022 in Fernandina Beach, FL. She was born on June 14, 1946 in Savannah, GA to the late Dr. C. Parker Orr and Miriam Touchton Orr. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Henry T. Hayes, Jr. of Fernandina Beach, FL; daughter Lilla Amber Hayes (Sean Burns) of Portland Oregon; son John Parker Hayes (Jennifer Mugerditchian) of Sharpsburg, GA; brother Parker Orr of Atlanta, GA; and sister Vee Potter of Nashville, TN.



Valentine grew up in Savannah, moving to Atlanta as a young adult. She worked at Rich's Department Store as an executive assistant and later changed careers to become a high school English teacher in Fulton County Schools. After she and Henry became parents, she invested her time, energies, and talents as a full-time mother and wife in Atlanta. She and Henry retired in Fernandina Beach, FL.



Plans for services will be announced at a later date.



Donations in memory of Valentine may be made to Families First at https://familiesfirst.org/ or Families First Adoption Services; ATTN: Donations; 80 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd, NW; Atlanta, GA 30314



