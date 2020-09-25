

HAYES, Major Ty Anthony





Mr. Ty Anthony Hayes was born on March 25, 1969 in Atlanta, Georgia to Carolyn and Riley Carl Hayes, Jr. He graduated from Bremen High School in 1987. Following graduation, he joined the Atlanta Police Department in 1989. While on the Atlanta Police force, he worked as a patrol officer, with the FIT team and HIDTA. Ty Hayes joined the Fulton County Police Department in 1998. He met the love of his life Alana "A.J." Hayes in 2001, and they wed in 2006. While at FCPD, Ty went from Detective to Police Major. Ty also attended the FBI Academy and received several letters of commendation. During his tenure, Ty was a certified Police POST instructor, and commanded the Fulton County Police SWAT team. In 2018, Ty Hayes became one of the first Police Majors of the newly formed City of South Fulton Police Department.



Ty was a man of many talents. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cattle farming, and softball. Ty was a "people person" and met no stranger.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by brother, Jay Hayes, sisters, Debbie West (Calvin), Peggy Hayes Butler (Roger), his two daughters, Megan Swafford (Iowan), and Courtney Hayes, two granddaughters, Lillian Rose Swafford, Delilah Nicole Swafford, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com

