Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HAYES, Robyn

Mrs. Robyn Hayes, 49, of Snellville, GA passed Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A Memorial Service Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Hayes will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Please extend your condolences on our website; www.levettfuneralhome.com. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA, 30034, (404) 241-5656.

