HAYES, Mary Virginia



Mary Virginia Hayes passed away June 7, 2021, at age 102. She was the daughter of Dr. Wayland Jackson Hayes, Sr., and Lula Turner Hayes, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her brother, Dr. Wayland J. Hayes, Jr., and sister, Carolyn H. Ball. She is survived by her sister, Sarah H. Swann, and several loving nieces and nephews.



Known as "Aunt Mary" by many, both in and outside the family, she was loved by all she encountered in life due to her sweet demeanor, sense of humor and contagious laugh, sincere interest in and care for others and appreciation for life and all that it had to offer.



Mary was born in Charlottesville, VA, and graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and later received a Masters degree in Public Health Education from UNC-Chapel Hill. Mary utilized her education well with stints at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, Charlotte Memorial Hospital in Charlotte, NC, and Queen's Hospital and School of Nursing, Honolulu, HI. Mary was Health Educator/Consultant for Charlotte City Schools, Toledo, OH, Council of Social Services and the West Virginia State Depart. of Mental Health. In 1967 Mary became Health Education Consultant for the Georgia Depart. of Public Health. Following, she was Coordinator of Continuing Education, College of Health Sciences at Georgia State University, retiring in 1984. Mary was active in North Atlanta Senior Services (NASS)/Lifespan Resources and volunteered for various community services through NASS, Hospice Atlanta, Atlanta Heart Association and Hands on Atlanta.



The family appreciates the loving care Mary received at KingsBridge Retirement Center and Capstone Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on June 24 at KingsBridge, 3055 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, GA 30329, and interment will be at Monticello Memorial Park, Charlottesville, VA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, Georgia, (2050 Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee, GA 30341).

