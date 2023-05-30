HAYES, Jacqueline



Jacqueline "Jackie" O'Neal Hayes passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023. She was born on March 1, 1938, in Jackson, Georgia. She is the daughter of the late Floyd and Bessie Mae Jinks O'Neal of Jackson, Georgia.



Before marrying, she worked as a secretary for an executive at Avon Industries. Later, she would work in the bar exam department of Confederation Life and was a vested tax examiner for the Internal Revenue Service. For the majority of her life, she enjoyed being a stay-at-home wife and mother.



She was an active member of Smyrna First Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her three brothers, Wilmer O'Neal, James O'Neal, and Johnny O'Neal; three sisters, Allene Cain, Roslyn Maddox and Annette Baldwin; her husband of 49 ½ years, Fred Hayes.



Jackie is survived by two daughters, Lisa Mabry (Joe) and Leslie Powell (Trey) both of Canton; three grandchildren, Mason Powell, Anna Powell and Luke Mabry; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna on Thursday, June 1, from 9-11 AM. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 in the chapel of the funeral home with Reverend Randy Cheek officiating. The burial service will take place at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at 1:30. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467





