HAYES, Charles



Charles (Chuck) Lauchlan Hayes died on July 4, 2023 at Fountainview Center in Atlanta. Born in Pittsfield, MA on September 14, 1942, he was the second of 9 children of William and Elizabeth Kirk Hayes. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Susan Henry-Crowe; his sister, Theresa Hayes Doyle; five children and loving grandchildren.



He entered the Franciscan novitiate in 1961, finishing in 1967. He was a graduate of St. Bonaventure University in New York.



He retired from 36 years of faithful leadership with the United Way of Torrington, New Britain, Hartford, CT, and South Carolina. His commitment to numerous faith-based and community outreach organizations impacted the lives of thousands of people.



A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM, in Cannon Chapel of Emory University, in Atlanta, Georgia.



Memorial gifts may be made to: Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Greggs Pantry, 2560 Tilson Road, Decatur, Georgia 30032.





