HAYES, Adam



Adam Hayes, age 44, of Mableton, Georgia, passed away on October 6, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. Adam was born on September 5, 1978 at Northside hospital and was raised in Marietta, Georgia. At 4 months he was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis. Despite many health challenges and countless hospital stays throughout his life, he never once complained. He lived a life full of laughter, love, shenanigans and happiness.



Adam fought valiantly and tirelessly against CF for 42 years until February 11, 2021 when he received the gift of a double lung transplant at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC.



Adam is survived by his wife, Livia, of Mableton and their 3 furkids Hops, Stout and Porter; his mother, Karen, of Atlanta; a sister Alicia (Dave) Landry of Brentwood, TN, and their children Grady, Grant, Greer and Greta; a half sister, Nikki (Jim) Foley of Barnhart, MO. He was preceded in death by his father, Carol "Butch" Hayes; and grandparents.



Services were held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Marietta Funeral Home in Marietta, Georgia.

