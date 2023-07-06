HAYDEN, Robert



Mr. Robert L. Hayden, of Stone Mountain, passed away on June 24, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11 AM, at Fairfield Baptist Church, 6133 Redan Rd. Pastor Eric George Vickers, Sr., Pastor Emeritus Micheal Benton Eulogist. Interment White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Remains will lie instate at 10 AM. Hines Home of Funerals Inc., 404-792-2400.



Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral