HAYDEN, Ralph



Ralph Hayden, treasured citizen and engineer of Atlanta, passed away surrounded by family on February 3rd, 2022 at the age of 91.



Ralph was truly a gentleman and a scholar. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and brother. He was a caretaker by nature, a devoted professional, and a lifelong reader.



He was born and raised in Monticello, Kentucky, graduating from Monticello High School. It was in a downtown Monticello office where he met the love of his life, Bobbie Bell Hayden, who would go on to support him and all of his endeavors. He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1956 and attended the University of Louisville. It was there that he started working at Park Aerial Survey Company, which led to his role as a founding partner of Riley, Park, Hayden & Associates Consulting Engineers.



The firm completed projects across the Southeast for clients including Southern Railway, Georgia Power, Georgia Department of Transportation, AT&T and the US Corps of Engineers. It was the engineering prospects in a bustling, growing Atlanta which brought Ralph and his family there 50 years ago.



He was a true Atlantan - a member of The Commerce Club, a season ticket holder for the Atlanta Hawks for over 40 years, and a weekend houseboat Captain on Lake Lanier. Ralph also enjoyed square dancing around town and he dressed sharp as a tack, sporting a pocket square or a Stetson hat after retirement. You could often find him enjoying a fresh, warm Krispy Kreme doughnut or a cup of black coffee at Waffle House while working on the day's AJC crossword puzzle.



Most importantly, he was kind, generous, warm and always willing to help. He was a model for his family to emulate - as hard of a worker as he was playful, as tough as he was loving. He will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on through his family.



He is survived by his daughters, Shawnda Hayden Jones and Jana Hayden Rubin (Bill Rubin) of Atlanta; his grandchildren, Angel Jones (Jason Fretz), Brittany Jones, and Trey Jones (Meghan Jones); and his great-grandchildren, Hayden Fretz, Dylan Fretz, and Liam Jones. He's preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Bobbie Bell Hayden, his mother, Nell Spradlin, stepfather, Walter Spradlin, and his brother, Bob Hayden.



Ralph will be returning home to Kentucky to be laid to rest. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 11th, from 5:00- 8:00 PM at Hicks Vaughn Funeral Home in Monticello, KY. Funeral Services will begin on Saturday, February 12th at 11:00 AM at Hicks Vaughn Funeral Home.

