Obituaries

Hayden, Ellen

Oct 15, 2023

HAYDEN, Ellen N.

Ellen Irene Nauman Hayden was born August 31, 1943 in Washington, D.C. to the late Nina D. Nauman and Russell W. Nauman; sister, Nina Nauman Corley. She died October 7, 2023 from organ failure in Atlanta, Georgia.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Bray Hayden (Shawn Kemna); and grandson, Beckett Kemna. She also leaves behind extended family and many friends that were family as well.

Ellen grew up in Midtown, graduated from Grady High School, attended Brenau College and lived in Atlanta most of her life. Her administrative career was in real estate development.

She loved gathering with friends and family and was quick to bring the humor and laughter. An animal lover, she adopted dogs and cats, did pet-sitting in her retirement as well as volunteering for the Georgia Aquarium. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ellen's name to your local animal rescue.




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

