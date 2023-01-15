HAYDEL, Susan Isbill



Susan Isbill Haydel, a beloved mother, sister, niece and friend who embraced life with kindness, grace and boundless positivity, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Atlanta, surrounded by her loving twin daughters. The cause was Rheumatoid Arthritis.



She was 59 years old. She was born in Johnson City, TN, on Febuary 7, 1963, and graduated from Greeneville High School and the University of Tennessee, where she was a leader in the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and a proud, lifelong Volunteer. Go Vols! Beginning in her early 20s, Susan built a successful career in real estate property management. She has spent her 34 year career in many roles, most recently as Senior Area Vice President at RAM Partners LLC in Atlanta. She was a recognized leader in the Atlanta real estate community, earning many awards and recognitions.



She is survived by her twin daughters, Lydia Haydel of New York, NY, and Lauren Haydel of Bozeman, MT; and her brother, Scott Isbill of Cleveland, TN. She also is survived by her aunt, Judy and uncle Robert Woods of Lilburn, GA; cousins, Walter Woods and Cameron Reed of Atlanta; as well as many beloved family, friends, and colleagues.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Vera Heaberlin Isbill and Joseph Isbill of Greeneville, TN. Susan was an unforgettably loving, energetic and positive person who made a difference in the lives of everyone she knew with her wit, generosity, and charm. She lived every day as a precious gift. She found her greatest joy in family and friends, and was a devoted daughter to her parents and a loving mother to her twins, as well as a lifelong friend to so many, especially her close-knit group that she loved as sisters.



The family will receive friends and loved ones at a Celebration of Life on Friday, January 27, from 2:00 PM -5:00 PM at Naylor Hall, 1121 Canton Street Roswell, GA 30075.



In remembrance of Susan, the family invites you to join us in making charitable contributions to The Alzheimer's Association in honor of her mother, Vera Isbill.







