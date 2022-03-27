HAY, Peter



July 12, 1930 -



December 13, 2021



It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Peter Hay announces his peaceful passing on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the age of 91 years.



He will be lovingly remembered by his family: daughter Frances Hay Weber (husband Eric) and son Peter Scott Hay; grandchildren Mathew Weber (wife Bridget), Brian Weber (wife Lauren), Samantha Hay McKee (husband Paul), Ryan Hay, and Alexander Hay; great-grandchildren, Jack, Millie, Eli, and Brooks Weber.



He was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Sarah "Cissie" Hay; sisters Sadie McInnis, Mary Colville, Bridget Hay, and brother Danny Hay; his parents: Peter and Margaret Hay.



Peter Hay was born in Campbeltown, Argyll Scotland and attended Saint Kieran School in Campbeltown.



Peter served his national duty in the Royal Air Force in the early 1950's. He fondly reminisced that he was the only non-commissioned officer to play on the Royal Air Force Soccer Team. He was recruited by the Welsh Soccer Team to play right fullback while working in Wales as a lineman. While stationed with the RAF in England, he took ballroom dancing lessons that later lead him to meet his future wife at the dance hall in Campbeltown. He proudly said that when they danced together, they cleared the floor. We imagine them dancing together forever in heaven.



In 1956, Peter immigrated to the United States and worked for the Atlanta Transit System as a lineman until the trolley lines were removed from the city. He then worked for the Atlanta Fulton County Stadium until retirement after 25 years of faithful service as an electrician.



Peter and Cissie moved to Mooresville, NC after retirement to be closer to family. He enjoyed soccer, dancing, whist, the highland games at Stone Mountain, ocean cruises, playing pool with the Golden Boys, attending the YMCA and Rummikub at the senior center.



A graveside service for Peter and Cissie will be held April 2 at 2 PM in the Decatur Cemetery for family and close friends.



Memorial Donations may be made in Peter Hay's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. https://www.lbda.org/donate/

