HAY, Helen



Helen Peppers Hay of Lawrenceville, Georgia entered into Rest on Monday, August 1, 2022, one week short of her 91 st birthday. Helen was a lady of many talents. She loved to travel, having traveled to Israel, Egypt, Europe, Ireland and the United States. Helen was a wonderful cook, specializing in delicious Southern meals. She was a member of Lilburn First Baptist Church for more than 50 years where she was involved in many areas of service. For several years she taught in the church Kindergarten. She also loved music and sang in the adult choir as well as a gospel quartet. In later years she was a faithful member of the special Senior Choir. After her time as a kindergarten teacher she went to work as a Special Education Parapro at Bethesda Elementary School from which she retired. In retirement, she became very interested in genealogy. She enjoyed going to different historical society locations and as a result became a member of Chapter 25 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.



Through other thorough research she qualified for membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution and became a member of the Lawrenceville Philadelphia Winn Chapter, which she loved. Her prized possessions included membership certificates for various successful records developed concerning her forbears. Helen loved her Sunday School class, all its members and the ladies who taught the group. Due to the problems associated with the pandemic she, like others, was limited in participating in many activities but she continued to remember fondly activities of the Senior Choir, which she loved. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, James Hay; son, Pepper Lane Hay and wife, Mary; daughter; Laura Hay Johnson and husband, David; grandchildren, Timmy Lemoine and family, Nathaniel Lemoine and family; 5 great-grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other extended family members.



The family will receive visitors beginning at 12 noon on Saturday, August 6 with services to begin at 2 PM. Internment Melwood Cemetery, Stone Mountian. Services provided by Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn-Tucker, 770-564-2726.



