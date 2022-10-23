HAWKINSON, Thomas



Thomas Arthur Hawkinson, 87, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on October 12, 2022. After several months of declining health, Tom passed peacefully with his beloved wife of 65 years, Nola, by his side.



Tom was born on March 10, 1935 in Chicago Illinois. His family moved to Memphis, Tennessee where he would meet his future wife at Germantown High School. Tom graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a management degree. He would be an avid Yellow Jackets fan for the rest of his life. He spent two years in the Marine Corps learning to fly planes.



Tom opened his own accounting firm, Management Accounting Services, which he ran successfully with his wife for over 40 years until his retirement in 2001.



Tom enjoyed the outdoors and spent his free time tending his farm in North Georgia. He was a doting father and grandfather traveling to all their events as their biggest cheerleader. Tom always had a smile and a ready laugh for everyone he met.



Tom is survived by his wife, Nola; son, Gary and daughter-in-law, Kay; daughter, Leslie and son-in-law Blaine; five grandchildren, Emily and her husband Tim, Emma, Abby, Cole and Nolan; great grandson, Joe; and sister, Judy.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 11 AM at Northwest Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Brain Foundation in his name.



