Hawkins, Martha

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HAWKINS, Martha

Frances Thompson

Rogers

Martha Frances Thompson Rogers Hawkins, age 87 of Cleveland, GA passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Mrs. Hawkins was born on November 6, 1934, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Robert Leroy Thompson, Sr. and Lottie Marie Newby Thompson. They lived in East Atlanta, attended Martha Brown Methodist Church, she graduated from Murphy High and played clarinet in the marching band. She married Walter E. Rogers, Jr. from East Lake and they lived in Decatur raising five boys, attending Ousley Methodist Church until his passing in 1975. They were very involved in the church, especially the very special Pioneer Class. After Walter's passing, she began working in Atlanta's real estate appraisal market and had a successful career for over 30 years, After losing two of her sons in the 90's, she finally retired in 1997 and reunited with Buddy Hawkins, also from East Atlanta, whom she'd known since her teens. They both had lost their own love of their life and decided to marry and move to Cleveland, GA. They attended the Cleveland Church of God, and she started working in their office. She eventually retired from the church, now known as The Bridge, and they continued their fellowship until her health prevented her from attending. They did move to Bluffton, SC to be closer to her youngest son, but after his health also began failing, she and Buddy returned to Cleveland, GA to be closer to their remaining families. She lived only 10 months before quietly passing in the presence of loved ones.

In addition to her parents and first husband, Martha was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Johnston; brother, Roy Thompson, Jr.; sons, Eddie Rogers, Tony Rogers, Scott Rogers; as well as Buddy's son, Mike. Survivors include her husband, Buddy Hawkins; sons, Larry Rogers (Lisa), Rick Rogers, David Hawkins (Amy); grandchildren, Mica, Shawna, Joshua; great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Hunter and Skylar; along with great-great-grandchildren, as well.

A memorial service to celebrate her life is scheduled for 2:00 PM Sunday, November 6, 2022, at The Bridge Church, 607 Hulsey Rd, Cleveland, GA 30528. Donations can be made to ALZ.ORG

