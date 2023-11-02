HAWKINS, Kenneth William



Ken Hawkins went to his Heavenly home on Friday, October 27, 2023. He was 65 years old.



Ken was born on July 18, 1958 in Columbus, MS, to SMSgt. Bill Hawkins and his wife, Lenel. Growing up in an Air Force family, he lived in many different states. The Hawkins family eventually settled in Bonaire, GA, when he was in high school. Ken was the valedictorian for the Class of 1976 at Warner Robins High School. He enrolled at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he was a co-op with IBM. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. Following graduation, Ken joined AT&T, with a team that eventually operated as Southern Bell, later BellSouth. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama in 1994. During his career as a telecommunications executive, he held many roles in South Georgia, Birmingham, AL, Chicago, IL and Atlanta, GA. Ken retired from Cisco in November of 2020.



Ken met his wife, Patti at Second Baptist Church of Warner Robins and they were married in 1985. Their only daughter, Olivia, was born in Birmingham, AL. Ken and Patti moved to Stockbridge, GA in 1997 and have called it home ever since. Ken took the words of "Ramblin Wreck" very seriously and encouraged Olivia from a young age to follow in his footsteps. He was very proud Olivia, also graduated from Georgia Tech.



His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Patti Hawkins; his daughter, Olivia Hawkins Wallace; his son-in-law, Kevin Wallace of Atlanta, GA; and his mother, Lenel Hawkins of Bonaire, GA; and many other loving family members. Ken was preceded in death by his Pop, William (Bill) Hawkins.



The family plans to create an endowed scholarship supporting need-based students at Georgia Tech. If you'd like to donate to the scholarship, please mail a check to the Georgia Tech Foundation and mention your gift is "In Memory of Ken Hawkins" 760 Spring Street NW, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308.



Ken's memorial service will be at Canon Cleveland, 2580 GA-42, McDonough, GA 30253, on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 5 PM. His family will be receiving visitors at 4 PM. On Saturday, November 4, 2023 there will be a graveside service at Magnolia Park Cemetery, 205 S. Pleasant Hill Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088, at 11 AM.



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