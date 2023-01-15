HAVERFIELD, Suzette Jones



Suzette Jones Haverfield passed away on January 9 after a long illness. She was born in Brooksville, Florida, on September 18, 1942. Suzette was preceded in death by her parents Lee and Malinda Jones, and by her two sisters, Elizabeth and Linda Lee. She graduated from Mercer University in Macon and pursued a career in social work, working for Fulton County social services for some 25 years and later with private social services in the metro Atlanta area. She is survived by her husband Phillip and sons Marcus and Stephen and daughter Kathryn, also many cousins and friends in Florida. Suzette loved her travels with Phil and friends to Europe, throughout the US, Alaska, and Mexico. Suzette had a way of making friends easily; she will be missed. A funeral service will be held at Dunwoody United Methodist Church on Thursday January 19th, at 2:00 PM. The family requests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.



