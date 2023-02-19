X
Dark Mode Toggle

Hauseman, Gene

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HAUSEMAN (FILLMAN), Gene Davis

Gene Davis (Fillman) Hauseman passed away on February 11, 2023, at the age of 104. She was born August 28, 1918, to Hanna (Davis) Fillman and Gerald I. Fillman in Jeffersonville, PA. She graduated from Norristown High School in 1935 and went on to study business at Ursinus College, graduating in 1939 with a B.S. degree. Her first job was as a statistician with SKF Industries in Philadelphia. In 1944 she married Newton K. Hauseman.

Gene was preceded in death by Newt, her husband of 52 years; her parents, her sister, Miriam Clark; and her brother, Gerald L. Fillman. She is survived by three children: David (Dianne) of Roswell, GA; Jon (Rebecca) of Big Canoe, GA; and Sue of Big Canoe, GA. She was also the proud grandmother of Amber Kaul, Laura Hauseman, Adam (Maggie) Hauseman, Mark Just, and Sara (Daniel) Weiss; and the great-grandmother of seven: Madison, Jackson, and Alexa Kaul; Logan and Emma Hauseman; and Helena and Clara Weiss. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Interment will be at Highlands Memorial Cemetery in Pottstown. A Memorial Service will be held at Big Canoe Chapel at 1 PM on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Jimmy Carter receives outpouring of social media love after hospice news8h ago

Credit: TNS

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
11h ago

Credit: AP

Bulldogs are blown out by No. 1 Alabama in 49-point loss
6h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Man shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail
10h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Man shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

7 teens, 2 younger kids shot at Columbus gas station after dispute at party
12h ago
The Latest

Dortch, Thomas
2h ago
Browner, Alice
2h ago
Curtin, Elaine
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top