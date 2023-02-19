HAUSEMAN (FILLMAN), Gene Davis



Gene Davis (Fillman) Hauseman passed away on February 11, 2023, at the age of 104. She was born August 28, 1918, to Hanna (Davis) Fillman and Gerald I. Fillman in Jeffersonville, PA. She graduated from Norristown High School in 1935 and went on to study business at Ursinus College, graduating in 1939 with a B.S. degree. Her first job was as a statistician with SKF Industries in Philadelphia. In 1944 she married Newton K. Hauseman.



Gene was preceded in death by Newt, her husband of 52 years; her parents, her sister, Miriam Clark; and her brother, Gerald L. Fillman. She is survived by three children: David (Dianne) of Roswell, GA; Jon (Rebecca) of Big Canoe, GA; and Sue of Big Canoe, GA. She was also the proud grandmother of Amber Kaul, Laura Hauseman, Adam (Maggie) Hauseman, Mark Just, and Sara (Daniel) Weiss; and the great-grandmother of seven: Madison, Jackson, and Alexa Kaul; Logan and Emma Hauseman; and Helena and Clara Weiss. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



Interment will be at Highlands Memorial Cemetery in Pottstown. A Memorial Service will be held at Big Canoe Chapel at 1 PM on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

